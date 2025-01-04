BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Learning with Dr Judy Mikovits PhD
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
164 views • 4 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Clay Clark: If people want to sign up for your class, where do they go?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, if you go on the website, you'll see classes, teaching, books, ODEM. Go look at our newsletter. There you are. Here's the classes right under the teaching part of Dr J Solution, which is very green, and you will never stop me.

So right there we are going to teach, here with beautiful Pastor Caspar McCloud, how love wins in music. Epigenetics, it's all about your mind. Don't get in fear, lead in love. Laugh and sing. And that's what we're going to do this new year again. I hope we'll do it a lot.

01/01/2024 - Thrivetime Show: https://rumble.com/v64yc6y-dr.-judy-mikovits-why-is-elon-is-favor-of-carbon-taxes.html

Learn on Odem: https://odem.cloud/eo/drjsolution

Unlocking the Power of Mind and Body with Pastor Caspar McCloud: https://odem.cloud/account/program-details/2180

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Signup for my weekly newsletter: https://therealdrjudy.com/newsletters

healthnewslearningtruthteachmikovitsclay clarkodem
