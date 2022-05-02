Exposing the Satanic Roots of Rock and Roll with Rocker Turned Pastor Joe Schimmel

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TAKEAWAYS
“Do what thou wilt” is a popular satanic slogan promoted by celebrities like Jay Z and even the late John Lennon
Adolf Hitler was heavily influenced by theosophy and New Age satanic beliefs
Protect your children from celebrities who are pushing a demonic agenda - and pray for their salvation
Good Fight Ministries’ documentary, They Sold Their Souls for Rock ‘n’ Roll, is an excellent expose of the music industry’s satanic roots
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Sound Frequency Info (Nazi-Rockefeller Tuning): https://bit.ly/3KgB2X8
Nervous System Manipulation Patent US6506148B2: https://bit.ly/39hM5Tp
United States New Age Statistics: https://pewrsr.ch/36OsGZm
Madonna’s Parenting Tips: https://bit.ly/3vQToJc
Superbowl Article: https://bit.ly/3y1hPGD
They Sold Their Souls DVD: https://bit.ly/3y5Ribc
Good Fight Radio Network: https://www.goodfightradio.org/
Christians Should Reject New Age Article: https://bit.ly/3kpPkKN
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