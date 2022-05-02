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Exposing the Satanic Roots of Rock and Roll with Rocker Turned Pastor Joe Schimmel
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247 views • May 02, 2022
Joe Schimmel was channeling Satanic forces while writing song lyrics as a young rocker about selling the souls of his family and himself to the Devil, in exchange for musical talent and success. Thankfully, Joe was delivered by Jesus Christ from the depths of the New Age occult movement, which is basically Satanism rebranded. Today, Joe is the founder of Good Fight Ministries, which works to expose the insidious influence of Satanism in rock and pop music. Discover how ultra-famous celebrities like Beyoncé, Kanye West, and Katy Perry channel satanic entities while onstage, and how they are advocating this religion to their millions of adoring and unsuspecting fans. Joe also reveals how Satanists like Aleister Crowley and Anton LaVey have heavily shaped the music industry.


TAKEAWAYS

“Do what thou wilt” is a popular satanic slogan promoted by celebrities like Jay Z and even the late John Lennon

Adolf Hitler was heavily influenced by theosophy and New Age satanic beliefs

Protect your children from celebrities who are pushing a demonic agenda - and pray for their salvation

Good Fight Ministries’ documentary, They Sold Their Souls for Rock ‘n’ Roll, is an excellent expose of the music industry’s satanic roots


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Sound Frequency Info (Nazi-Rockefeller Tuning): https://bit.ly/3KgB2X8
Nervous System Manipulation Patent US6506148B2: https://bit.ly/39hM5Tp
United States New Age Statistics: https://pewrsr.ch/36OsGZm
Madonna’s Parenting Tips: https://bit.ly/3vQToJc
Superbowl Article: https://bit.ly/3y1hPGD
They Sold Their Souls DVD: https://bit.ly/3y5Ribc
Good Fight Radio Network: https://www.goodfightradio.org/
Christians Should Reject New Age Article: https://bit.ly/3kpPkKN

🔗 CONNECT WITH JOE SCHIMMEL
Website: goodfight.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoodFightMinistries
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodfightministries/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GoodFightMin
Youtube: youtube.com/GoodFightMinistries
Podcast: goodfightradioshow.org
Radio Network: goodfightradio.org
Patreon: patreon.com/goodfight
Other: allmylinks.com/goodfight

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Keywords
kanye westamericagodjesus christoccultchurchnew agejoe schimmelbeyoncerock and rollaleister crowleytina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showanton laveycelebritiesand katy perrypastor satanic
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