© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O le mamafa o le Fomai o Peter McCullough i luga o le tui
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • September 05, 2021
O tagata Amerika ma tagata i le lalolagi atoa e tatau ona matuai faapopoleina tele. O Dr Peter McCullough o se fomai tipitipi ma o se polofesa o vailaau i le Kolisi a Texas A&m. Fai mai o ia o lenei mea atoa, mai lava i le amataga, e uiga i le taufaafefe. Aisea e mananao ai "tagata fai suli" e se nila i lima uma? E i ai se mea matua sese lava ma ua pasi atu le tui puipuiga uma mo le LE saogalemu. O se vaaiga matautia lenei ua faia e tagata lautele.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.