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BRITISH FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O'LOONEY: DEATHS SKYROCKETED '300%' AFTER COVID VACCINE - RAIR
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158 views • October 30, 2021
2021.10.14 RAIR exclusive interview
British Funeral Director John O'Looney: Deaths Skyrocketed '300%' After Covid Vaccine
“I’ve never seen a death rate like it in 15 years.” – John O’Looney
SOURCE: https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-british-funeral-director-john-olooney-deaths-skyrocketed-300-after-covid-vaccine-video/
My blog post:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/funeral-director-john-olooney-blows.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
British Funeral Director John O'Looney: Deaths Skyrocketed '300%' After Covid Vaccine
“I’ve never seen a death rate like it in 15 years.” – John O’Looney
SOURCE: https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-british-funeral-director-john-olooney-deaths-skyrocketed-300-after-covid-vaccine-video/
My blog post:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/funeral-director-john-olooney-blows.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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