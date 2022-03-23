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Andie Collard: FEMA Is Replacing Health Care Workers
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153 views • March 23, 2022
A Texas woman dropped a bombshell back in October when she took to social media to recount an encounter she had at a local Texas hospital. While nurses and doctors are being mandated to take an experimental COVID shot or lose their jobs, all in violation of the Nuremberg Code, federal and state laws, the unconstitutional Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is busing in their own “unvaccinated” nurses and doctors to replace them.
Andie Collard is a swim coach of over 25 years in McKinney, Texas who had the encounter and spoke about it on her Facebook page.
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Andie Collard is a swim coach of over 25 years in McKinney, Texas who had the encounter and spoke about it on her Facebook page.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/socialism/andie-collard-fema-is-replacing-health-care-workers/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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