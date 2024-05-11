Create New Account
Greg Kelly covers MIT Protests, Steve Bannon lost appeal, Stormy Daniels not believable
On Friday's episode of "Greg Kelly Reports" Greg talked about MIT's latest protest issues, ripped apart President Joe Biden for not supporting Israel, discussed the ridiculous gag order on former President Donald Trump, torched Stormy Daniel's for her testimony against Trump, and more.

stormy danielssteve bannonnewsmaxgreg kellypresident trump gag order

