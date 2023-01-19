🇳🇿 BREAKING: Jacinda Ardern Announces Resignation As Prime Minister: NZ Labour Leader Reveals She Will Not Lead Party To 2023 Election





"Leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have but also one of the more challenging. You cannot and should not do it unless you have a full tank plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges," Ms Ardern told media in Napier.





"This summer I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year but another term because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that.





"And so today I'm announcing that I will not be reseeking election and that my term as Prime Minister will conclude no later than the 7th of February."





🔗 ARTICLE:

https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/jacinda-ardern-announces-resignation-as-prime-minister-nz-labour-leader-reveals-she-will-not-lead-party-to-2023-election/news-story/0e16f8275a2dd3d513fa045bd6f7cdef?amp