🇳🇿 BREAKING: Jacinda Ardern Announces Resignation As Prime Minister: NZ Labour Leader Reveals She Will Not Lead Party To 2023 Election
"Leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have but also one of the more challenging. You cannot and should not do it unless you have a full tank plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges," Ms Ardern told media in Napier.
"This summer I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year but another term because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that.
"And so today I'm announcing that I will not be reseeking election and that my term as Prime Minister will conclude no later than the 7th of February."
🔗 ARTICLE:
https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/jacinda-ardern-announces-resignation-as-prime-minister-nz-labour-leader-reveals-she-will-not-lead-party-to-2023-election/news-story/0e16f8275a2dd3d513fa045bd6f7cdef?amp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.