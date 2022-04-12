DPR Shells Retreating Azov Troops - Multiple Hits

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The @wargonzo project got exclusive aerial footage of the Somali battalion artillery, namely, D-30 guns, destroying the Azov battalion company retreating to the Mariupol port.
The footage shows not only the strikes on the cluster of neo-Nazis, but also the consequences of these strikes. You can see the wounded and dead militants, and how the Ukrainian nationalists who survived are trying to pull their own out of the shelling.
The exact date of the shooting is unknown, but these are definitely fresh footage of the military operation to liberate Mariupol.
@wargonzo
Soundtrack - Jo Jo Gunne - Run, Run, Run