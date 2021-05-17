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Texas Senate Committee Bob Hall SB 1669 Hearing Vaccine Passports Mandates Covid-19 Coronavirus
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124 views • May 17, 2021
Texas Senate Committee Bob Hall SB 1669 Hearing Vaccine Passports Mandates Covid-19 Coronavirus
https://alethonews.com/2021/05/09/texas-medical-doctors-testify-before-state-senate-to-oppose-mandatory-covid-shots/
The Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs took testimony from Texas physicians regarding SB 1669: Stop Forced Vaccination and Vaccine Passports in Texas.
SB 1669 was sponsored by Senator Bob Hall.
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/05/11/no-vaccine-passports-in-texas-medical-doctors-testify-before-state-senate-to-oppose-mandatory-covid-shots/
https://alethonews.com/2021/05/09/texas-medical-doctors-testify-before-state-senate-to-oppose-mandatory-covid-shots/
The Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs took testimony from Texas physicians regarding SB 1669: Stop Forced Vaccination and Vaccine Passports in Texas.
SB 1669 was sponsored by Senator Bob Hall.
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/05/11/no-vaccine-passports-in-texas-medical-doctors-testify-before-state-senate-to-oppose-mandatory-covid-shots/
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