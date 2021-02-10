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Do As We Say Or Else! HUGO TALKS (LEARN mRSNA jab versus Vaccination)
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90 views • February 10, 2021
https://youtu.be/hOm3ZXE5Nkc
MSM The Telegraph keep up the psyops mind games with headline"TRAVEL WONT BE POSSIBLE UNTIL EVERYBODY VACCINATED, TRANSPORT SECRETARY SAYS"
If the news rag was more reflective of what the public would like to know the HEADLINE TODAY should be saying "TRAVEL WONT BE POSSIBLE UNTIL EVERYBODY HAS HAD THE EXPERIMENTAL JAB" because the mRSNA jab is NOT A VACCINATION. This means what is being suggested in the headline is coercion (because it is an experiment) and is not permitted under Code 1 of the Nuremberg Code and the Principle of Informed Consent. 1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.
MSM The Telegraph keep up the psyops mind games with headline"TRAVEL WONT BE POSSIBLE UNTIL EVERYBODY VACCINATED, TRANSPORT SECRETARY SAYS"
If the news rag was more reflective of what the public would like to know the HEADLINE TODAY should be saying "TRAVEL WONT BE POSSIBLE UNTIL EVERYBODY HAS HAD THE EXPERIMENTAL JAB" because the mRSNA jab is NOT A VACCINATION. This means what is being suggested in the headline is coercion (because it is an experiment) and is not permitted under Code 1 of the Nuremberg Code and the Principle of Informed Consent. 1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.
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