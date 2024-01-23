GOP Presidential Candidate Ryan Binkley's Explosive Interview: Christian Values, Economy and The Late Show Mention | The Jeff Dornik Show

GOP Presidential Candidate Ryan Binkley joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss his campaign for President of the United States of America. He lays out his agenda, focusing on what differentiates himself from President Donald Trump and the rest of the field of candidates. As the only presidential candidate truly putting forth traditional Christian values at the forefront of his campaign, there has been rising support for Binkley… even getting a mention on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.





As a pastor of Create Church, as well as the CEO of Generational Group, which focuses on business consultancy and wealth advisory, his solutions continually come back to his Christian values and his expertise on the economy. One of his biggest concerns for the future of this country is the trajectory of the US dollar and our economy. We cannot be the Leader of the Free World if our dollar is tanking and our economy crashes.





For more information on Ryan Binkley’s presidential campaign, please visit his website: https://binkley2024.com.





Tune in LIVE to The Jeff Dornik Show every day at 8pm ET only on Rumble!





Fed up with pillow talk that's as soft as a politician's promise? MyPillow – because your sleep deserves more support than a failed campaign. Rest your head on the pillow that's making bedtime great again! Use code FFN for MASSIVE discounts at mypillow.com.





Empower independent media and receive an exclusive signed copy of the book Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America by contributing $50 or more to support The Jeff Dornik Show on GiveSendGo. Your donation fuels truth and free speech! https://givesendgo.com/jeffdornik





Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.



