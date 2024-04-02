Quo Vadis





Mar 30, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for March 27, 2024.





Thank you!





Here is the message of Our Lady to LUZ DE MARIA de Bonilla for March 27, 2024:





Dearly beloved children of My Heart, receive My Love.





Dear children,





I INVITE YOU TO LIVE EVERY MOMENT “IN SPIRIT AND IN TRUTH”, BEING ONE WITH MY DIVINE SON.





Human creatures have rid themselves of everything that limits their misused and sinful free will.





Children, without undertaking the task of looking beyond what your eyes can see, you continue to scorn My Divine Son and surrender to the enemy of the soul, who is leading you to surrender to the Antichrist.





KNOW AND RECOGNIZE MY DIVINE SON IN ORDER NOT TO BE DECEIVED BY THE ANTICHRIST.





You are going to experience darkness, My children - the darkness of the soul when you will see your sins even if they do not want to see them, and the power of the Holy Spirit will make your see yourselves as you are, without masks, even if you do not want to.





Darkness will come upon the Earth and make human beings feel alone on Earth.





This generation of great advances for good is one of great advances that have been poorly employed, misused in order to make human creatures sick, to exterminate humanity.





This generation has been blessed with great advances for good!





MY SON WILL COME TO THE AID OF HIS CHILDREN WHEN THIS GENERATION USES its INTELLIGENCE TO TRY TO EXTERMINATE ALL OF HUMANITY.





MY SON WILL COME TO THE AID OF HIS CHILDREN AND WILL DEMONSTRATE ONCE AGAIN THAT HE IS THE KING OF THE UNIVERSE AND THE MASTER OF ALL CREATED THINGS.





Children, great rebellions are arising in the nations: My children, avoid large crowds and places where there are large crowds, because terror is taking hold of the nations, My children, and I do not want you to suffer.





Pray and make reparation, be faithful to My Divine Son.





Pray for the Church: you will be surprised by a piece of news coming from the Church.





My children, this Mother who is speaking to you with love wants you to listen to the warnings that I have brought to you. At a time when ingratitude and lack of love are becoming present in humanity to a greater extent, I want people of faith to be those who pray and make reparation for those who do not pray or make reparation.





NOT ALL IS PAIN, LITTLE CHILDREN: AFTER PURIFICATION THERE WILL COME LIGHT AND TRUE LIFE, WHERE FAITH WILL BE THE BANNER OF HUMANITY AND WHERE YOU WILL TASTE HEAVEN IN ADVANCE AND WILL LIVE IN PEACE, AND EVIL WILL NOT COME TO TEMPT YOU.





I bless you with My Maternal Heart, which is full of Love for each one of you.





Lift up your sacramentals, My children: I wish to bless you in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





But I ask you for respect and faith in using sacramentals, as you must not forget that it is necessary for you to be in a state of grace.





I love you, My children, I love you.





Mother Mary.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARIA





Brothers and sisters,





Our Blessed Mother calls us to obedience and alerts us so that, without allowing ourselves to be deceived, we would remain prepared with what is necessary in order to maintain a stable spiritual life.





Brothers and sisters, we continue to experience an escalation of conflicts within and between countries; these are clear indications of what we as humanity are experiencing and will experience.





Although we do have to go through purification on the level of humanity, we are told that not everything is suffering, but that the time will come when we will be able to live in happiness – not in the worldly sense, but full happiness in the Holy Spirit.





While waiting for that day and requesting the assistance of Our Blessed Mother, we continue with faith. Let us remain on spiritual alert so as not to lie on the ground without getting up, and let us strengthen fraternity.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSAjr_AxHzI