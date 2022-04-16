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Mandela Effect KJV Bible Changes Lion of Judah to Line of Judas Savior to Satan Shepherd to Wolf
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10 views • April 16, 2022
I read the Bible and came to the conclusion that Jesus was Satan and I’m not the only one.
Is Satan trying to impersonate Jesus or make us think they are one in the same?
Who is the Light?
Who is the Morning Star?
I now believe these Bible changes are being done to confuse you as to who Jesus is. There is a huge push right now to change his name.
Lion of Judah to Line (Lineage) of Judas (Matt)
Savior to Satan
Lion and Lamb to Wolf and Lamb
Shepherd to Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing
#jesus
#endtimes
#mandelaeffect
#bible
#bibleverses
#biblescriptures
#kjv
#biblebeliever
#biblequiz
#biblestudy
#biblechallenge
#kjvbible
#kjvonly
#cern
#matrix
#quantumcomputer
#gaslighting
#narcissist
#gangstalking
#targetedindividual
#chosenones
#empath
#christian
#faith
#nwo
Is Satan trying to impersonate Jesus or make us think they are one in the same?
Who is the Light?
Who is the Morning Star?
I now believe these Bible changes are being done to confuse you as to who Jesus is. There is a huge push right now to change his name.
Lion of Judah to Line (Lineage) of Judas (Matt)
Savior to Satan
Lion and Lamb to Wolf and Lamb
Shepherd to Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing
#jesus
#endtimes
#mandelaeffect
#bible
#bibleverses
#biblescriptures
#kjv
#biblebeliever
#biblequiz
#biblestudy
#biblechallenge
#kjvbible
#kjvonly
#cern
#matrix
#quantumcomputer
#gaslighting
#narcissist
#gangstalking
#targetedindividual
#chosenones
#empath
#christian
#faith
#nwo
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