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Phil, Will, Bill and Callista Chat "Devolution and CodeMonkeyZ Bombshell" (4 August 2021)
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1430 views • August 04, 2021
We discuss Devolution and the CodeMoneyZ Bombshell. Take a listen ...
TO PURCHASE Will and Callista's BOOK "The Unzippering of America" go HERE: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/callista-summerfield-and-will-berlinghof/the-unzippering-of-america/paperback/product-9wv5y7.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Will Berlinghof's website: https://rainbowphoenix.com.au
Bill Utterback's website: https://unlimited-thought.com
Phil Laing’s website: http://www.formlessandtrue.com/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ALTERNATIVE CHANNELS BELOW:
Bill's Brighteon :https://www.brighteon.com/chan................nels/unl
Callista's Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channe........................
Callista's Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/callista
Callista’s Gab: https://gab.com/Callista
TO PURCHASE Will and Callista's BOOK "The Unzippering of America" go HERE: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/callista-summerfield-and-will-berlinghof/the-unzippering-of-america/paperback/product-9wv5y7.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Will Berlinghof's website: https://rainbowphoenix.com.au
Bill Utterback's website: https://unlimited-thought.com
Phil Laing’s website: http://www.formlessandtrue.com/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ALTERNATIVE CHANNELS BELOW:
Bill's Brighteon :https://www.brighteon.com/chan................nels/unl
Callista's Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channe........................
Callista's Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/callista
Callista’s Gab: https://gab.com/Callista
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