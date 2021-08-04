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Phil, Will, Bill and Callista Chat "Devolution and CodeMonkeyZ Bombshell" (4 August 2021)
Callista
Callista
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1430 views • August 04, 2021
We discuss Devolution and the CodeMoneyZ Bombshell. Take a listen ...

TO PURCHASE Will and Callista's BOOK "The Unzippering of America" go HERE: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/callista-summerfield-and-will-berlinghof/the-unzippering-of-america/paperback/product-9wv5y7.html?page=1&;pageSize=4
Will Berlinghof's website: https://rainbowphoenix.com.au
Bill Utterback's website: https://unlimited-thought.com
Phil Laing’s website: http://www.formlessandtrue.com/
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Keywords
politicsspiritualitydevolutioncodemonkey
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy