Episode 31: BBC GPT Tesla in Taiwan Gigawars
A Warrior Calls
Published 20 hours ago |

Episode 31 with David Hawkins - Monday April 10th, 2023

David's tweet.... “We test BBC signals to GPT Gates for Tesla's Taiwan targets in patentee Gigawar Games! #MuskHawkinsGPTTruth tests Trudeau ChildBase program for US6226615B1, US20200257317A1, EP3095113A1, CA2187704C, WO2013055564A1, US8844813B2, CN112334579A & US9498694B2 games with WO1991006051A.”


Twitter Profile: “Tests BBC signals to GPT Gates for Tesla's Taiwan targets in the patentee Gigawar Games with Trudeau's AI ChildBase and Family Maintenance Enforcement Program.”


David Hawkins' info:

Website: https://reversecsiscripts.com (Go to Playlist & Podcasts)

Podcast: https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CsiHawkins


Relevant links & photos:


US2997470A - Lysergic acid amides - Google Patents  mentions "hallucinations" a problem being recognized with GPT - https://patents.google.com/patent/US2997470A/en


https://assets.bwbx.io/images/users/iqjWHBFdfxIU/ixI5eEUSAOW0/v0/-1x-1.png

https://www.newkidscar.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/teslas-887x726.jpg


https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Ivc4sNLxZrc/maxresdefault.jpg



vaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwoteslajusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstaiwantrespasscentral banksdavid hawkinsa warrior callscourt filingsgigawars

