© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
neverlosetruth: SHOCKING INFO on GATES'S VACCINES: CV: Moderna/DARPA/Gates CRISPR Gene-Editing Vaccine Leads Way, CRISPR Insects, DARPA CRISPR Tests (MIRRORED)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
604 views • May 25, 2020
neverlosetruth: SHOCKING INFO on GATES'S VACCINES: CV: Moderna/DARPA/Gates CRISPR Gene-Editing Vaccine Leads Way, CRISPR Insects, DARPA CRISPR Tests (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/fS5RrAXBiT8
Can our genetic code be altered? Yes! We are like a computer, with codes that can be changed.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-gene-editing-vaccines/5713568
https://www.globalresearch.ca/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-gene-editing-vaccines/5713568
https://www.wired.co.uk/article/darpa-insect-allies-crop-editing
https://www.synthego.com/blog/crispr-agriculture-foods
https://www.globalresearch.ca/seeds-of-destruction-the-diabolical-world-of-genetic-manipulation/25303
https://www.darpa.mil/program/insect-allies
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/fS5RrAXBiT8
Can our genetic code be altered? Yes! We are like a computer, with codes that can be changed.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-gene-editing-vaccines/5713568
https://www.globalresearch.ca/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-gene-editing-vaccines/5713568
https://www.wired.co.uk/article/darpa-insect-allies-crop-editing
https://www.synthego.com/blog/crispr-agriculture-foods
https://www.globalresearch.ca/seeds-of-destruction-the-diabolical-world-of-genetic-manipulation/25303
https://www.darpa.mil/program/insect-allies
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.