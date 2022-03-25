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Silent War Ep. 6185: Food, Peasant? Ha! China + RU, MODERNA MADEC 19!!! Trump Sues HRC!
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6682 views • March 25, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Nancy Pelosi Says She “Eats at 5:30, Like a Peasant”.
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Disgusting Harvard Law Review Article on Being Nicer to Sex Offenders.
China Stands With Russia In Controversial UNSC Ukraine Resolution That Doesn't Reference “Invasion”.
Joe Biden Announces Sanctions on Russian Officials – Then Tells Europeans “Sanctions Never Deter” in NATO Speech on Russia. But then also. Biden Casually Says Food Shortage "Going To Be Real" As Necessary "Price" Of Anti-Russia Sanctions.
Stock out begins with Diesel Fuel running out in Austria.
Democrats Refuse New Oil Production Projects — Call for $300 a Month Checks to Help Americans Pay for Record Biden Gas Prices.
New Evidence confirms Moderna created the Covid-19 Virus.
"Mega Emergency" Unfolds For World's Top Coffee Growers As Fertilizer Costs Spike.
“I Must Move the City Forward” – NYC Mayor Eric Adams Exempts Athletes and Performers From His Vax Mandate.
Leaders Of 10 Major US Airlines Urge Biden To Drop Mask Mandates, Pre-Departure Testing Requirements.
All of this, and more.
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Nancy Pelosi Says She “Eats at 5:30, Like a Peasant”.
Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Disgusting Harvard Law Review Article on Being Nicer to Sex Offenders.
China Stands With Russia In Controversial UNSC Ukraine Resolution That Doesn't Reference “Invasion”.
Joe Biden Announces Sanctions on Russian Officials – Then Tells Europeans “Sanctions Never Deter” in NATO Speech on Russia. But then also. Biden Casually Says Food Shortage "Going To Be Real" As Necessary "Price" Of Anti-Russia Sanctions.
Stock out begins with Diesel Fuel running out in Austria.
Democrats Refuse New Oil Production Projects — Call for $300 a Month Checks to Help Americans Pay for Record Biden Gas Prices.
New Evidence confirms Moderna created the Covid-19 Virus.
"Mega Emergency" Unfolds For World's Top Coffee Growers As Fertilizer Costs Spike.
“I Must Move the City Forward” – NYC Mayor Eric Adams Exempts Athletes and Performers From His Vax Mandate.
Leaders Of 10 Major US Airlines Urge Biden To Drop Mask Mandates, Pre-Departure Testing Requirements.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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