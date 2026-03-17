Iranian,Missiles,Slam,Israel,Mid-Netanyahu,Speech,,,#ballisticmissiles,#hezbollah,#warupdate

s slammed Israel right in the middle of Netanyahu’s first press conference — and what he admitted next changes everything about this war. On March 12 2026, while Netanyahu was boasting Israel is a global superpower, air raid sirens screamed and Iran launched the 6th ballistic missile barrage of the day. He couldn’t hide. 13 days into the war, after 6000+ targets hit and $11 billion spent in one week, Iran is STILL firing — and Netanyahu just dropped a bombshell admission that destroys every “mission accomplished” claim. In this video I break down: • Netanyahu’s shocking “immune” confession about Iran’s underground missiles • Why US intelligence says regime change is impossible • Hezbollah’s 200+ rockets a day + the deadly Beit Shemesh strike where interceptors failed • Strait of Hormuz closed, oil at $130+, IEA dumping 400 million barrels • 7 American deaths, Qatar LNG offline, Europe in energy panic The war that was supposed to be “quick and decisive” is now a two-front nightmare with no end in sight. Netanyahu needs it to drag on for elections… Trump wants it over fast. Who’s really winning? If you want the raw truth no mainstream media is showing, watch till the end. Drop your thoughts below: Who do you think is winning this war? Is it spiraling out of control? Smash LIKE if this shocked you, SUBSCRIBE + hit the bell for daily war breakdowns, and share with anyone following the Israel-Iran conflict.