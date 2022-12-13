US Govt Planned for PlanDemic Since 2007, Who Is Sabotaging Power Plants?, FTX Scandal Update, China-US Microchip Fiasco, EU-US-NATO Military Stockpiles Depleted, US Under Tyrannical Rule: 12.13.2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected] $TerralCroft on Cash App

--

U.S. Government Has Been Planning to ‘Lockdown and Wait for a Vaccine’ Since 2007

https://dailysceptic.org/2022/12/13/u-s-government-has-been-planning-to-lockdown-and-wait-for-a-vaccine-since-2007/

--

Who Is Purposely Sabotaging Power Plants All Over America?

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5782

--

The Curious Timing of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Arrest

https://www.nationalreview.com/2022/12/the-curious-timing-of-sam-bankman-frieds-arrest/

--

Chinese micro-chip export ban includes Russia – Kommersant

https://www.rt.com/news/568157-chinese-loongson-cpus-export/

--

West facing ‘existential choice’ – Moscow

https://www.rt.com/russia/568155-west-existential-choice-security/

--

EU military stockpiles ‘depleted’ – Borrell

https://www.rt.com/news/568074-eu-military-depleted-borrell/

--

Top 7 ways the USA is already under TYRANNICAL RULE like Communist China

https://www.newstarget.com/2022-12-12-top-7-ways-usa-already-under-tyrannical-rule-like-communist-china.html

--

B.C. Children's prepared to double-bunk patients during busy respiratory illness season

https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/bc-childrens-double-bunk-patients

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.



--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494



Direct: 952-582-6304

www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03







More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]