Digestive Vibrance Secrets: Food Combining, Gut Love & Intuitive Living

Are you looking for ways to increase your digestive vibrance? In this video, I join Jennifer Sobel of Feminine Fire to share my secrets to heal your digestive system.
Are you feeling overwhelmed with what to eat? I share insights on the power of relaxation and trusting your body's wisdom (womens intuition), rather than stressing about food or relying on supplements.
We also touch on the energy of food and the idea of eating in a feminine way, by listening to your body's hunger cues, embodying gut love, intuitive living, and avoiding restriction. It takes time to learn to listen to your body, but with practice and patience, you can learn what is truly nourishing for your body and mind.
To delve deeper into the topic of intuitive eating, I recommend checking out my book, "How to Intuitively Eat." This guide shares my personal journey with intuitive living and provides tips on how to reconnect with the power of womens intuition and become more attuned to your body's needs:
https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-intuitively-eat/
I also have a guide on eating with your cycle, which focuses on nourishing your body during the different phases of your menstrual cycle to achieve digestive vibrance and feel better than you could ever imagine possible: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/hormonal-chart/
And for anyone watching this video I am giving my e-book on food combining for free. In this guide, I share my experiences with food combining and how it can enhance vitality and address physical ailments based on ancient Ayurvedic practices. The e-book includes a food combining chart to show which foods are best to be eaten together and which ones might be separated. If you're interested in this book simply comment on this video or message me on Instagram (@bloomwithjodie_) to request it. Read more about this book here: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-food-combine/
⏱️Timestamps ⏱️
00:00 Intro
01:52 Digestive Health
03:09 Health Products
03:42 Reduce Bloating
04:20 Having A More Balanced Diet
06:58 Set An Intention
09:04 How To Know What’s Good For You
10:24 Simple Strategies For Reducing Bloating
13:46 Fermentation
15:25 Food Combining
17:52 Being In A State Of Calm
19:02 Hormonal Changes
21:10 Good Time To Do a Detox
22:09 Menstrual Cycle
23:45 Immune System
26:26 Eating In a Feminine Way
28:55 Intuitive Eating
31:12 Outro
Thank you for watching this interview with Jennifer Sobel of Feminine Fire. We hope these resources and insights will help you on your journey to digestive vibrance, food combining, gut love, intuitive living and overall better digestive health.
