Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Digestive Vibrance Secrets: Food Combining, Gut Love & Intuitive Living
117 views
channel image
Jodie Louise
Published Yesterday |

Are you looking for ways to increase your digestive vibrance? In this video, I join Jennifer Sobel of Feminine Fire to share my secrets to heal your digestive system.

Are you feeling overwhelmed with what to eat? I share insights on the power of relaxation and trusting your body's wisdom (womens intuition), rather than stressing about food or relying on supplements.




We also touch on the energy of food and the idea of eating in a feminine way, by listening to your body's hunger cues, embodying gut love, intuitive living, and avoiding restriction. It takes time to learn to listen to your body, but with practice and patience, you can learn what is truly nourishing for your body and mind.




To delve deeper into the topic of intuitive eating, I recommend checking out my book, "How to Intuitively Eat." This guide shares my personal journey with intuitive living and provides tips on how to reconnect with the power of womens intuition and become more attuned to your body's needs:


https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-intuitively-eat/




I also have a guide on eating with your cycle, which focuses on nourishing your body during the different phases of your menstrual cycle to achieve digestive vibrance and feel better than you could ever imagine possible: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/hormonal-chart/




And for anyone watching this video I am giving my e-book on food combining for free. In this guide, I share my experiences with food combining and how it can enhance vitality and address physical ailments based on ancient Ayurvedic practices. The e-book includes a food combining chart to show which foods are best to be eaten together and which ones might be separated. If you're interested in this book simply comment on this video or message me on Instagram (@bloomwithjodie_) to request it. Read more about this book here: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-food-combine/


⏱️Timestamps ⏱️


00:00 Intro


01:52 Digestive Health


03:09 Health Products


03:42 Reduce Bloating


04:20 Having A More Balanced Diet


06:58 Set An Intention


09:04 How To Know What’s Good For You


10:24 Simple Strategies For Reducing Bloating


13:46 Fermentation


15:25 Food Combining


17:52 Being In A State Of Calm


19:02 Hormonal Changes


21:10 Good Time To Do a Detox


22:09 Menstrual Cycle


23:45 Immune System


26:26 Eating In a Feminine Way


28:55 Intuitive Eating


31:12 Outro


More Videos:


The Importance of Tracking Your Cycle to Tap Into Womens Intuition https://youtu.be/lWpUzRzN40U


The Best Tools To Detox Your Body On Every Level and Achieve Ultimate Digestive Vibrance https://youtu.be/8ITobn8Gxdk


✨✨✨ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞 ✨✨✨


WEBSITE: https://jodie-louise.com/


INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bloomwithjodie_/


FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/bloomwithjodie


MY BLOG: https://www.jodie-louise.com/blog/


DISCOVERY CALL: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/discovery-call


FREE 20-MINUTE BITE SIZE DIGESTIVE CONSULT: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/20-minute-bite-size-digestive-consult



✨✨✨ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 ✨✨✨


GODDESS POOTOX: https://www.jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/



BLOOM MENTORSHIP PROGRAM: https://www.jodie-louise.com/mentorship-program/ 1 TO 1 SESSIONS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/1-1-sessions/



✨✨✨ 𝐌𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩 ✨✨✨


COFFEE ALTERNATIVES: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/coffee-alternatives/


DETOX KITS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/detox-kits/ HERBS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/herbs/


MY BOOKS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/my-books


TEAS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product-category/teas/



Thank you for watching this interview with Jennifer Sobel of Feminine Fire. We hope these resources and insights will help you on your journey to digestive vibrance, food combining, gut love, intuitive living and overall better digestive health.


Connect with Jennifer Sobel: @femininefireofficial


#DigestiveVibrance #FoodCombining #GutLove #IntuitiveLiving #DigestiveIssues

Keywords
digestive vibrancefood combininggut loveintuitive livingdigestive issue

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket