The Talmud, Chabadism And Noahide Laws -5 years ago How much time left!

All Christians better take heed to the sermon Chuck presents! WE are going to see revelation 20: 4 come to pass, if we stand by and do nothing! "I saw thrones, and they that sat upon them: and judgment was given unto them (a Global Sanhedrin Noahide Court) and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus and for the word of God."

Under the Hoahide Laws Christians will beheaded for worshiping or preaching Jesus. A punishment for blasphemy! a Noahide law!



