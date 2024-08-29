BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Can I Be Sure God Will Hear My Prayer?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
24 views • 8 months ago

In this episode of 'Words from the Word,' the speaker begins a short series on the theme of prayer, specifically focusing on the effectual fervent prayer as mentioned in James chapter 5, verse 16. This devotional explores the importance of righteous living for effective prayer, outlines prayers that are rendered ineffective due to sin, and examines several scriptures that emphasize the conditions under which God hears prayers. The speaker also references the persistent prayer lives of biblical figures like James and Daniel, providing insights into their habits as examples. The episode concludes with a prayer for divine guidance in maintaining a righteous life to ensure that prayers are answered favorably.

00:00 Introduction and Purpose
00:19 The Power of Effectual Fervent Prayer
01:22 Scriptural Foundations
03:18 Examples of Fervent Prayer
05:37 The Ineffective Prayer
09:08 Conditions for Answered Prayers
11:59 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
bible studyprayerfaithsermonspiritual growthgods willtrust godbible versesgods wordfaithfulnesschristian devotionchristian teachingschristian lifejames 5answered prayerroderick websterdaily devotionsreligious messageeffectual prayerfervent prayerprayer resultsrighteous prayerprayer seriesgod listens
