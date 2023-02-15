HOW DO YOU GET AMERICANS INTO FEMA CAMPS?

The question we should be asking ourselves is, not what happened, but why it's happening. I'm going to ask, that you stretch your parameters and just analyze the possibilities of thisOTHER CHANNELS:





BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa

RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa

PODCASTS:

SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH

APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/maken-sense/id1645219652





BRIGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk



