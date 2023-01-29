Create New Account
St Joseph (2022) MANY Will Be Called to the Father Very Soon! Others Must Prepare To Be Crucified!
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


January 28, 2023


Mexican Catholic mystic named Lorena who, of course, is under the guidance of some priests. She has been receiving messages in Spanish from Heaven for several years now and are being examined by priests especially before they are published.


On April 22, 2022, Lorena received the following message from St. Joseph (translated from the original Spanish by her followers):

https://www.sunstar.com.ph/article/1928655/pampanga/opinion/cervantes-st-joseph-prepare-to-leave-this-world-others-should-prepare-to-be-crucified


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPi6Z_S7DMo

