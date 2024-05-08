Create New Account
The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 05.02.24 | H.R.6090 | Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023
The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 05.02.24 | H.R.6090 | Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023 | What Does Luke Chapter 12 Say? + Pastor Leon Benjamin Teaches the Gospel!!!

HR 6090 | Is It Getting Really WEIRD In America? Charlie Kirk, "Did the House of Representatives Just Make Parts of the Bible Illegal?" Tucker Carlson, "Yes. The New Testament." What Does HR 6090 Antisemitism Awareness Act Mean? - https://rumble.com/v4sxwuk-hr-6090-is-it-getting-really-weird-in-america-charlie-kirk-did-the.html


HR 6090 | Is It Getting Really WEIRD In America? Charlie Kirk, "Did the House of Representatives Just Make Parts of the Bible Illegal?" Tucker Carlson, "Yes. The New Testament." What Does HR 6090 Antisemitism Awareness Act Mean?

What Does HR 6090 Mean? https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/6090


Tucker Carlson & Charlie Kirk Describe HR 6090: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1786019741108203828


Candace Owens Discusses HR 6090: https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1785811792742031666


*****************************************

The Real Remnant Church:

https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/

Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?

REMNANT CHURCH:

3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

804-230-5950

