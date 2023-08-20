Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Aerial reconnaissance revealed up to 10 AFU enemy personnel attempting to storm our positions
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
947 Subscribers
124 views
Published 20 hours ago

Direction Orekhov.Zaporozhye. 18:30 20.08.2023


Aerial reconnaissance revealed up to 10 enemy personnel attempting to storm our positions.


We immediately covered them with AGS-17.


Part of the vushniks were eliminated, the rest are 300.


With such visual waves of suicide bombers, the Vushnik command sends them to slaughter

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket