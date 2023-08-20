Aerial reconnaissance revealed up to 10 AFU enemy personnel attempting to storm our positions

Direction Orekhov.Zaporozhye. 18:30 20.08.2023
Aerial reconnaissance revealed up to 10 enemy personnel attempting to storm our positions.
We immediately covered them with AGS-17.
Part of the vushniks were eliminated, the rest are 300.
With such visual waves of suicide bombers, the Vushnik command sends them to slaughter
