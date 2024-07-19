(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

What we know is from the so-called Spanish flu and from my grandmother who was born in like 1910. My grandmother survived Diphtheria and has an antibody to it. And so do I!



You have immunity through the generations, those people that got the Spanish flu, the pandemic strain of the influenza that the government from USAMRIID and the government and your military and your colleges, the same people that made SARSCoV2 in 2004, made what my friend Dr. Angie calls the Flunami, you know, they cloned the deadly parts out, they told you the difference of every other flu and this pandemic strain that killed everybody, from the people buried in Alaska.

You know, and it's all published in a paper and the book by John Barry, called The Great Influenza, which my friend John Cullen introduced me to. What I'm trying to say is we have protection for four generations.

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/17/2024

Excerpt from Dr. Judy’s Book Club on X Space: Dr Judy Book Club: PoC Ch 5 & 6 “The assassination had been planned”

In-depth Book Club on Odem with archives of X Spaces: https://odem.cloud/eo/drjsolution