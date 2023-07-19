Create New Account
OHP 195lbs 97%🏋 I'm aiming for Bigger PRs by 70th Birthday in October. Senior Citizen Strength Training
IronGrandpa
Who says that a Senior at my age  should be happy maintaining their strength ? Hell, I'm getting stronger than I've ever been. I ain't maintaining Nothing. I'm aiming for Bigger PRs by my 70th birthday in October. Hit 200lbs last yr. So I'm in a Push/ reload for a 200+ by end of October.

healthstrengthoverhead pressold man strength training

