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Ylöstempauksen eksytys
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284 views • July 23, 2020
Ylöstempauksen eksytys. Ylöstempaus tulee tapahtumaan Jeesuksen tulemuksessa. Paavali varoitti eksytyksestä koskien Jeesuksen tulemusta ja ylöstempausta. Jos Herra suo ja elämme, niin tulen pitämään tästä joku päivä pitemmän ja perusteellisemman puheen.
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