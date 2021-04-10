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2021-04-10 - Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen - The Kings of Covid Lockdowns and The New Normal
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41 views • April 12, 2021
The governors, mayors and leaders who seem all too happy about new Covid rules. The Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo types. The new "kings" of a "New Normal".
https://bull-hansen.com
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https://bull-hansen.com
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