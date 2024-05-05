Strike on an M1A1 Abrams Tank using the Lancet kamikaze drone in the Avdiivka direction - at least the 7th Abrams that has been Hit in this sector

Strike on an M1A1 Abrams tank using the Lancet kamikaze drone in the Avdiivka direction. This is at least the seventh Abrams that has been hit in this sector.
Footage of the destruction of the seventh M1A1SA Abrams tank in the Avdeevka direction. This time the American was hit in the stern by the Lancet, which caused a serious logistics fire.
