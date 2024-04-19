Create New Account
MESSAGES FROM GEORGE WASHINGTON, THOMAS JEFFERSON, THE GALACTICS, & DR. MICHELLE PEAL!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
19 Subscribers
12 views
Published Yesterday

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I give messages from Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abe Lincoln, the Pleadians, the Galactics, and Dr. Michelle Peal, N.D. on how the Earth is changing for the better, and how we can all make this world a much better and happier place! I know if we all work together, we can and will make this world a much better and happier place! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio & Television, www.tedmahr.com outofthisworldreadings.com Email: [email protected]

Keywords
george washingtonthomas jeffersonnew earthpleadiansgalactic alliancedr michelle peal

