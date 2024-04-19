MESSAGES FROM GEORGE WASHINGTON, THOMAS JEFFERSON, THE GALACTICS, & DR. MICHELLE PEAL!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I give messages from Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abe Lincoln, the Pleadians, the Galactics, and Dr. Michelle Peal, N.D. on how the Earth is changing for the better, and how we can all make this world a much better and happier place! I know if we all work together, we can and will make this world a much better and happier place! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio & Television, www.tedmahr.com outofthisworldreadings.com Email: [email protected]

