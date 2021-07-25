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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 1) Teri Intro - Self-govern will fill you with Joy! - Justice Anna Webinar
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A work that has not been done since 160 years, it won't be easy, it's challenging, exciting, and extremely joyful job. When you step on your own power of self-governance and you take full responsibility for yourself, life, home, family, your city, county, state, and your country. It's just an incredible feeling which fills you with joy that you never experienced before, simply because you always lived under the governance of someone else government. When you are self-governing, it's just between you, your creator, and the Assembly members. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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