Παίζοντας τον Θεό

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2 views • June 22, 2021
Ένας εξαιρετικός μονόλογος του χρήστη philhellenes με μια εξίσου υπέροχη μουσική επένδυση και παρουσίαση από το χρήστη Circus of Bedlam.
Playing God: The Loving Psychopath.
Αναδημοσιεύεται με ελληνικούς υπότιτλους κατόπιν δημόσιας ευγενικής αδείας του δημιουργού του αρχικού του βίντεο. Μετάφραση στα ελληνικά από τον χρήστη falakrosepanastaths
*Αναδημοσίευση βίντεο από AtheistUnionGreece
Playing God: The Loving Psychopath.
Αναδημοσιεύεται με ελληνικούς υπότιτλους κατόπιν δημόσιας ευγενικής αδείας του δημιουργού του αρχικού του βίντεο. Μετάφραση στα ελληνικά από τον χρήστη falakrosepanastaths
*Αναδημοσίευση βίντεο από AtheistUnionGreece
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