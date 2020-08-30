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Vote For Nobody
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14 views • August 30, 2020
2012 Presidential campaign ad for Nobody!
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Special thanks to all of the "voters" who participated in this video, and to these guys for inspiring us: http://www.anti-politics.ws/
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
DONATE: http://www.thejoycamp.com/donate/
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
Special thanks to all of the "voters" who participated in this video, and to these guys for inspiring us: http://www.anti-politics.ws/
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