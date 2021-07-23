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The Apostate Report #3 - The Faithfulness Of Pastor James Coates And Apostasy Throughout Canada
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20 views • July 23, 2021
In this Special Edition of the Apostate Report, we are flipping the tables and looking at a faithful man in a country where his WANTS him to apostatize, but instead he stood his ground because JESUS IS KING!!! That man is Pastor James Coates of Edmonton Alberta, Canada
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