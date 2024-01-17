Create New Account
Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?
Heart of the Tribe
• Test all things. Hold fast to what is good. • Always be ready to give an answer to anyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you. • Showing up at the right time is important. It is a matter of obedience. • The day begins at sunrise.

https://www.youtube.com/@mountaintorahfellowship389




timeyearstorahsabbathshabbatfeastseasonsdaysmonthscalendarmoedhebrew calendarmoedimsabbathsbiblical timeshigh shabbat

