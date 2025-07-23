BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Obama's Treason Exposed - The Movie We're Watching
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
59 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 1 day ago

In this explosive episode of Global Defense War, host John Michael Chambers is joined by an elite panel of military and intelligence experts—Derek Johnson, Riccardo Bosi, Michael Jaco, Josh Reid, and Tom Lennox—to dissect the historic takedown of the deep state.


Key Topics Covered:


Obama’s Treason & Imminent Arrest: Tulsi Gabbard’s bombshell allegations, military tribunals, and the looming executions for crimes against humanity.


Epstein Files Misdirection: Why Trump called it "old news" and the deeper military operations underway.


Financial System Reset: XRP, CBDCs, and the collapse of the Federal Reserve—how Trump’s gold-backed economy will dismantle globalist control.


The Movie We’re Watching: CGI masks, central casting, and which high-profile figures are already dead or replaced.


Spiritual War & Global Purification: The military’s role in dismantling the deep state’s shadow government.


Panel Highlights:


Michael Jaco reveals insider details on Osama bin Laden’s takedown and parallels to Obama’s fate.


Josh Reid exposes the dark truth behind Epstein’s global blackmail network and its ties to intelligence agencies.


Riccardo Bosi breaks down Australia’s Masonic purge and whistleblower testimonies.


Derek Johnson connects Trump’s executive orders to the silent military takeover.


Tom Lennox unveils the 10-year plan to dismantle the deep state’s financial empire.


This is the war the world isn’t being told about. The walls are closing in—evil is losing its grip.


📌 Subscribe for free at JohnMichaelChambers.com to access exclusive intel and resources.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


MORE INFO ON THE PANNEL:


Bosi

AustraliaOneParty.com


Jaco

MichaelKJaco.com


Josh Reid

https://rumble.com/RedpillProject


Derek Johnson

https://linktr.ee/1776nation

Keywords
obama treasonfederal reservecrimes against humanityshadow governmenttulsi gabbardosama bin ladenmilitary tribunalsexecutive ordersjohn michael chambersepstein blackmailepstein filesfinancial resetxrpdeep state purgemichael jacoriccardo bosijosh reidderek johnsoncentral castingglobal defense warcbdc collapsetom lennoxtrump military opscgi masksmasonic purge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy