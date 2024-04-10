2024-4-9 living the exodus 1 - chapters 1 to 4.21

2024-4-9 living the exodus - 1 to 4.21

God moved my heart to read to you the story of the exodus.

Today, the 9th of april 2024, is the new moon of the new year.

And, this year is a special year, because it is the sabbath year.

And, in the sabbath year, during tabernacles, I am to read to you the entirety of the law of Yahuah, that way we all can learn, and fear, and repent, and walk closer to the Father by actually keeping His commandments, and statutes, and judgments.

And, since that is going to take longer than 8 days in tabernacles, I will begin now, and I will start with exodus, because the passover is now upon us. We have 14 days from now, april 23rd, until the passover begins for 7 days. And, on the 10th day (count 10 days from now) we shall pick out our offering for passover.

I hope you will begin to see, that as christ Yahusha is our passover, we still do indeed keep God's commandments, and that HE purposed to write them into our heart, which is why we needed an offering in the first place...hence, christ....that the Father then could come to us, and be our helper in this endeavor that we did not, and could not, do.

And so, now, this is the test, as the world is vile and debased and godless, and the churches of the world are lawless and faithless, teaching their own versions of god and christ, which they themselves have created for themselves to worship...gods who are no gods, and the false christ's that were spoken of that would come and deceive many.

This is our faith test, our chance to come out, to exodus, and to go out and worship the Father in spirit and in truth in the wilderness. And, christ Yahusha is our passover, our door out, if...if...if...we will indeed hate our life and come out of spiritual egypt, the babylon that is a mystery to them who dwell therein.

But, we each have our own choice, and there is a time of harvest in the end, and the judgments are set. What will we do? .......multitudes, multitudes, in the valley of decision...

Hopefully through the duration of this reading, it will become more clear to you, this spiritual walk that is not spoken of, nor lived, but by the few. It would behoove us to endeavor to become this few, who do find, the narrow and the straight, though difficult, but whose path is the only one who ends in reward, as the rest of the world goes astray.











[email protected]























