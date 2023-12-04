Create New Account
Friday Night Bible Study 12/01/2023
channel image
The Prophecy Club
Welcome to our Friday Night Bible Study. Here we learn more about the Word of God and would love to share that with you! Please remember to invite all your friends to join us, and we hope you have a wonderful time.

 

Bible Chapters: Isaiah Chapters 1-3

 

Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson

 

We do something very unusual in our Bible study!

We read the Bible!

Typically, from 2 to 5 chapters per session.



