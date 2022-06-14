How to Prosecute Fauci and Other Covid Criminals: International Law Professor Boyle

The ringleaders behind the Covid tyranny that began in 2020 must be prosecuted and held accountable for their numerous crimes against humanity including murder, explained International Law Professor Dr. Francis Boyle in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter. Dr. Boyle, author of the new book Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the Covid-19 Mandates Are Criminal, said he had already discussed impaneling a grand jury with various top state and local prosecutors to indict criminals involved in these crimes. Aside from murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the dangerous "frankenshots," as Professor Boyle refers to the Covid vaccines, clearly violate the Nuremberg code on medical experimentation, he said. "It must be done," he said, noting that if just one prosecutor would bring charges the whole "house of cards" would come crashing down. He pointed to NIH leaders such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Francis Collins, and Big Pharma bigwigs as potential targets for prosecution, noting that the evidence against them is clear and overwhelming. Boyle, who wrote the legislation to implement the biological weapons convention in the United States, also called for the WHO and its top leaders to be held accountable as well.

