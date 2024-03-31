📔💭





Way out in the middle of nowhere in Southern Illinois is a park called The Wren Hill.



A large cross stands as a landmark to the entrance of a long, winding dirt road that runs alongside a river's edge.



The road leads to a dead end. Trees with large branches & walking trails stop the vehicles from going any further.



At the end, a fast moving natural spring flows off of the mountain side.



There is a small handwritten sign announcing the passing of a man named Pap that is nailed to a tree alongside the long trough built around the spring.



The trough makes it easier for one to collect water in their jugs. It is tall enough where they do not have to strain their backs, it also has a platform where you can set your bottles down as they fill.



Perched on top of an old wooden well sits a yellow mailbox with the words "Guest Book" written in blue paint where people are encouraged to leave their names as a fun way to let others know who has visited the park.



Closer to the river an American flag is erected behind a large boulder.



A faded plaque that reads "In honor of those who served the country to preserve our freedoms" is attached to the stone.



Locals drive for miles to fill their jugs with water fresh from the earth at this out of the way location.



Throughout the trip across the country, we have made it a point to drink only spring water, it has been hard to find in some of the desolate areas of the country, Washtucna being one of those areas.



The Cross & The Spring at Wren Hill made for an ideal location to fill up our water jugs & that of the hosts we were staying with.



Before leaving The Wren Hill spring I made sure to leave the contact information for Veterans On Patrol in the little guest book for those curious to reach out. 📜📮



