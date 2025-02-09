"Phoenix Rising" - Mr.Eaze on 160+ Music Platforms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Phoenix Rising" is a majestic rock ballad that blazes with soaring vocals and triumphant riffs, chronicling an inspiring ascent from strife to victorious conquest.
🍁Music by Mr. Eaze🍁
Found on over 160 platforms, including, SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and Instagram, Amazon, YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute... https://x.com/Javelin_1969
