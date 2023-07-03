Signs of the end times: Christian woman arrested for silently praying outside abortion clinic

FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Stew Peters.
Isabel Vaughan-Spruce is a British Christian woman who was arrested by British police for silently praying outside an abortion clinic. It appears that prayers to the Christian God of the universe is a threat to public safety. This is how hateful the world has become against Christians.
The Lord Jesus Christ did warn us, as a sign of the end times that would precede His return in the clouds of heaven: Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake (Matthew 24:9).
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.