Signs of the end times: Christian woman arrested for silently praying outside abortion clinic
Follower of Christ777
370 Subscribers
Published Yesterday

Credits to Stew Peters.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce is a British Christian woman who was arrested by British police for silently praying outside an abortion clinic. It appears that prayers to the Christian God of the universe is a threat to public safety. This is how hateful the world has become against Christians.

The Lord Jesus Christ did warn us, as a sign of the end times that would precede His return in the clouds of heaven:  Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake (Matthew 24:9).

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

