NED spills it funnels Starlinks to Iran to fuel chaos

Damon Wilson, president of the CIA-backed US global puppeteer – the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) – couldn’t stop bragging before a House oversight committee about his agency’s dirty deeds in Iran.

👉 Just as he was saying that his agency “began supporting the deployment [and] operation of about 200 Starlinks early on” amid the violence in Iran in January, he was cut off by the ranking member of the House Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs, Rep. Lois Frankel.

💬 “You know what, I’m going to interrupt you – we’d better not talk about it,” she said.

🔴 Wilson essentially claimed credit for both the recent unrest in Iran and the way the chaos was spun in the Western media.

🔴 He bragged about helping install a right-wing government in Bolivia to lock in US control over its mineral wealth.

🔴 Revealed NED is funding and training media in Nicaragua to target the socialist Sandinista government.

🔴 NED’s fingerprints have been spotted all over Nepal’s violent September 2025 coup.

Elon Musk-produced internet systems - highly integrated into the US and Israeli security states – had been smuggled into Iran by a network of activists, the New York Times revealed in January.

Starlink has been wielded as a CIA and Mossad digital backdoor into Iran to bypass local network restrictions and coordinate unrest.

The Iranian officials have since displayed a major haul of seized terminals , modems and signal amplifiers – all used to stage coordinated violence.

Adding, more things they didn't want talked about:

3.8B UFO files mysteriously vanish overnight after Trump orders Pentagon disclosure

The Black Vault, a legendary repository for UFO files, CIA declassified projects, and JFK assassination documents, just took a huge hit—its main server was wiped.

💬 “This was HUNDREDS of gigs of data in thousands of directories, and it just vanished,” founder and ufologist John Greenewald Jr shared the shocking discovery on X.

Greenewald’s been running The Black Vault since 1996 as the ultimate hotspot for anyone curious about what the government has quietly released on UFOs, obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

👉 Its treasure trove of declassified files lets you dig through military reports, eyewitness accounts, and even CIA directives from the 1940s and 50s.

The timing of the potential sabotage came just hours after Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to disclose anything “related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).”

Greenewald cautiously weighed the possibilities behind the disappearance of the data:

🔊 “Could it have been foul play? I can't rule it out,” he noted, adding that “[They] had no idea what happened, and on their side, they said it was a deletion, not corruption.”