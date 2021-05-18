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Lawful Person or Legal Person
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43 views • May 18, 2021
Lawful Person or Legal Person
2,341 views•Nov 22, 2020
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iofthewizard
820 subscribers
You can be operating as a Lawful Person (who has rights and guarantees and protections and can own property) or as a Legal Person (who has no rights or guarantees and can only manage property for someone else as a slave or indentured servant).
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
http://www.annavonreitz.com/
2,341 views•Nov 22, 2020
132
2
SHARE
SAVE
iofthewizard
820 subscribers
You can be operating as a Lawful Person (who has rights and guarantees and protections and can own property) or as a Legal Person (who has no rights or guarantees and can only manage property for someone else as a slave or indentured servant).
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
http://www.annavonreitz.com/
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