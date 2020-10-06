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22-09 Fight The Fire
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18 views • October 06, 2020
And I can fight the fire when I'm dreamin'
We can stare at the stars, and start beLIEving,
I can make you love me, I'm trying....
I'm trying this whole night I'm seeing,
I..., I'm never gonna survive
Unless I've got you near me now,
I'll try somehow.
And I can fight the fire, when I'm dreaming
We can stare at the stars, and start beLIEving,
Oh oh ohhhhhhhhhh
Yeah I can fight the fire, when I'm dreaming...
Ohhhhhh
And we can stare at the stars, and start beLIEving,
Whhoooooahhh
I... I'm never gonna survive
Unless I've got you near me now!
Try somehow.....
And I can fight the fire, when dreaming,
And I can fight the fire, when dreaming!
We can stare at the stars, and start beLIEving,
I can make you love me, I'm trying....
I'm trying this whole night I'm seeing,
I..., I'm never gonna survive
Unless I've got you near me now,
I'll try somehow.
And I can fight the fire, when I'm dreaming
We can stare at the stars, and start beLIEving,
Oh oh ohhhhhhhhhh
Yeah I can fight the fire, when I'm dreaming...
Ohhhhhh
And we can stare at the stars, and start beLIEving,
Whhoooooahhh
I... I'm never gonna survive
Unless I've got you near me now!
Try somehow.....
And I can fight the fire, when dreaming,
And I can fight the fire, when dreaming!
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