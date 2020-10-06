22-09 Fight The Fire

And I can fight the fire when I'm dreamin'

We can stare at the stars, and start beLIEving,

I can make you love me, I'm trying....

I'm trying this whole night I'm seeing,

I..., I'm never gonna survive

Unless I've got you near me now,

I'll try somehow.

And I can fight the fire, when I'm dreaming

We can stare at the stars, and start beLIEving,

Oh oh ohhhhhhhhhh

Yeah I can fight the fire, when I'm dreaming...

Ohhhhhh

And we can stare at the stars, and start beLIEving,

Whhoooooahhh

I... I'm never gonna survive

Unless I've got you near me now!

Try somehow.....

And I can fight the fire, when dreaming,

And I can fight the fire, when dreaming!