COVID SHOT INVADES YOUR DNA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Swedish Study Confirms Vaccine Alters DNA, Will Be Passed To Children Through Genetics . In a roundtable discussion featuring the likes of doctors Peter McCullough and Richard Bartlett, a study coming out of Sweden was discussed that revealed the COVID shots from Pfizer have the propensity to modify human DNA.