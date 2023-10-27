Create New Account
WEF HAS GROOMED GLOBAL LEADERS FOR YEARS
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders program has groomed future leaders in key positions all around the world to ‘influence decisions’ and policy on AI, Net Zero, and a future where humans are ‘redundant.’ But the world is waking up to their dystopian agenda.

Keywords
world economic forumwefyoung global leadersklaus shcwab

