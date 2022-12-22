Missing VAERS Reports: Dr. Walensky and CDC Are Covering Up the Scene of a Crime

"Dr. Ealy has confirmed, and Jessica Rose also confirms independently, that CDC, meaning Dr. Walensky, has removed 32,000+ records of myocarditis and pericarditis from the VAERS database between September of 2022 and December of 2022," reported Dr. Naomi Wolf.





"She needs to be in a jail cell as quickly as possible."





Read more about the missing VAERS: Reports:

https://dailyclout.io/a-cover-up-of-evidence-of-mass-murder-the-cdc-appears-to-be-removing-vaers-records/





Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/





Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/v21tcq4-missing-vaers-reports-dr.-rochelle-walensky-and-the-cdc-are-covering-up-the.html