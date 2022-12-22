Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Missing VAERS Reports: Dr. Walensky and CDC Are Covering Up the Scene of a Crime
81 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 21 hours ago |

"Dr. Ealy has confirmed, and Jessica Rose also confirms independently, that CDC, meaning Dr. Walensky, has removed 32,000+ records of myocarditis and pericarditis from the VAERS database between September of 2022 and December of 2022," reported Dr. Naomi Wolf.


"She needs to be in a jail cell as quickly as possible."


Read more about the missing VAERS: Reports:
https://dailyclout.io/a-cover-up-of-evidence-of-mass-murder-the-cdc-appears-to-be-removing-vaers-records/


Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/


Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/v21tcq4-missing-vaers-reports-dr.-rochelle-walensky-and-the-cdc-are-covering-up-the.html

Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventscdccrimevaccineron desantiscover updeathsheart attacksvaersmass murdernaomi wolfinjuriescovidhenry ealymyocarditisrochelle walenskyjoseph ladapopericarditisdied suddenlycrime scene

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket